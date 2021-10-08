‘The Real World Homecoming’: The Los Angeles Cast Reunites in First Teaser (VIDEO)

This is the true story of seven strangers picked to live in a house and have their lives taped to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real…again.

Following the success of the first season of The Real World Homecoming, New York, it’s Los Angeles‘ turn. Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced that Season 2 of The Real World Homecoming will premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, November 24.

The original L.A. cast members returning to the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993 are: Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman. Check out a first look image of the cast above.

Watch the video below for clips from their original Real World season and a tease of the drama in the present. “When you let me talk and stop f**king cutting me off, I shall return,” David says.

The Los Angeles season of The Real World (its second) made history with a number of firsts for the series, including never-before-seen “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season and new houseguests then moving in, and a wedding. It also tackled important issues including same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex, and eating disorders.

Now that the roommates are reconnecting after decades apart, they’ll discuss how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and once again, find out what happens when people stop being polite … and start being real.

The Real World Homecoming is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig, and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Paramount+