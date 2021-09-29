‘The Real World Homecoming’ Renewed for 2 Seasons, Los Angeles Cast to Reunite Next

This is the true story of seven strangers picked to live in a house…and then reunite years later to see just how real things continue to get.

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have renewed The Real World Homecoming for two more seasons following the success of New York. Season 2 will aptly bring the cast of the second season of The Real World, Los Angeles (which aired from June to November in 1993), back together later this fall. (The cast for the third season will be announced at a later date.)

The Los Angeles cast included Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, and Beth Anthony. Glen replaced David in Episode 8 (after the others voted to kick him out) and Beth A. replaced Irene in Episode 12 (after she left).

Now, in their season of Homecoming, “after spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real,” according to Paramount+.

The Real World was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis of Bunim/Murray Productions. It aired 32 seasons through 2017 on MTV, and a 33rd was released on Facebook Watch in 2019.

For The Real World Homecoming, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee, and James Knox are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein are co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

Paramount+’s original unscripted slate also includes The Challenge: All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. The streaming service’s library includes Love & Hip Hop, Love Island, The Amazing Race, Survivor, The Challenge, Big Brother, Jersey Shore, and more unscripted fan favorites.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, TBA, Paramount+