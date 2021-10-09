’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Past Loves Disrupt Future Plans (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 7.]

Following last week’s revelations about Steven’s sexual experiences and Sumit’s family plans, these couples deal with the reality that they may not actually belong together. Plus, did Evelin really not know that Corey had a girlfriend during their separation? See their tense confrontations as the couples stumble towards their wedding dates.

Alina & Steven: Bachelor Nation

Alina wants clarification about Steven’s sex life after the devout Mormon revealed that he is in fact not a virgin. “I’m really ready to move on and leave my bachelor life behind,” Steven assures Alina. “I probably made out with over 100 [girls] and of those, maybe two dozen, where they were kind of more intimate. Maybe about four or five was…we slept and had sex.”

Steven most recently hooked up with someone “last October”…when he was dating Alina. “It was towards the beginning when we had just started talking,” Steven defended himself. “I had been explaining to you that I hadn’t been ready to commit to a serious relationship yet.”

And, he got it on while watching Star Wars. Sounds romantic! Alina understandably needs time to decide whether or not she wants to stay with Steven after learning he’s broken his Commandments. And also, what else could Steven be hiding?

Evelin & Corey: The Ex Factor

Speaking of exes, Corey meets up with his former girlfriend to apologize for leading her on. Just a reminder: Corey had an extramarital affair while he was separated from his wife Evelin. “Seriously, I had a lot of feelings for you. I want you to know that,” Corey explains. “I just wanted to make sure that you were not waiting for me and have understood that Evelin [and I] have worked through things.”

While Corey seems to get the closure he needs, he still has to tell Evelin that he was with someone else in the first place. “You know I love you, beautiful, right?” Corey starts. “I basically want to come clean with you about everything that happened when we became separated.”

He continues, “It wasn’t just a one-night thing. It was more serious than I led on to believe. We were actually in a relationship. She was my girlfriend.”

Evelin says she’s going to “throw up” as they’re planning their wedding. “You’ve denied it the whole time,” she counters.

According to Evelin, Corey told her that he only met his Peruvian ex Jenny for four days and couldn’t even “get it up” to have sex with her. “Stupid me thought that maybe he is in love with me, that he cannot even work sexually for another woman because he’s so into me,” Evelin admits. “It wasn’t the truth.”

Are they done for good?

Jenny & Sumit: Roommate Switch-Up

Sumit’s family is still concerned about Jenny’s age. But Sumit’s parents have a solution to test whether Jenny is a suitable wife for their son: they’re moving in! “I made up my mind that I will live in Sumit’s house,” his mom states. “We cannot let go of Sumit, absolutely.”

As Sumit sums up, “They are giving us a chance that you deserve me and I deserve you.”

Later, Jenny confides in Sumit that she’s worried her future-in-laws have more insidious plans after their family counseling session. “They’re going to come in and start telling me how to run my house,” Jenny explains. “They want me to leave and have you all for themselves…How do you keep asking so much of me and you’re not marrying me?”

Ariela & Biniyam: The Long Goodbye

On the eve of Ariela and Avi’s trip to the United States, Biniyam stresses that their one-month stay might turn into something longer. “It’s a very difficult thing,” Biniyam says of his anxiety. “I don’t want to lose my family again.”

Ariela jokes, “You didn’t take my passport again, did you?” Turns out, Biniyam actually has had “aggressive acts” towards Ariela traveling. “I do forgive him and he did give them back to me almost immediately,” the new mom tells the camera.

She also gives Biniyam an engagement ring to prove her promise to come back. “I hope he understands this is the right thing,” Ariela states as she flies back to the United States.

Previews

Next week, Ellie is worried that an ex might be waiting in the wings for her fiancé. Ariela’s parents try to convince her to relocate to New Jersey, and Armando asks Kenny to have a baby together. Finally, Sumit says that he is homesick, Alina grapples with the hypocrisy of Steven’s actions, and Evelin serves Corey with divorce papers. Yikes!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC