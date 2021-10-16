’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Babies on the Brain (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 8.]

While some of these couples are still on rocky footing (we’re looking at you, Corey and Evelin!), others are ready to expand their families. Armando and Kenneth discuss next steps to give Hannah a sibling, but the adoption process is daunting to Armando, who is hoping to have a surrogate. Ariela gives an update on baby Avi, and Steven pressures Alina to think of their future children.

Plus, Jenny and Sumit are welcoming new family members in a different way: Sumit’s parents move in! Let’s unpack all this baggage below.

Jenny & Sumit: Making Room for Two More

Jenny meets up with her “best female friend in India,” Deepali. “I just tend to get along better with younger people than people my own age,” Jenny reminds viewers, citing her 30-year age difference with Sumit. Over lunch, Deepali reassures Jenny that it’s not the end of the world if Sumit’s mother moves in for a trial period, and eventually, Jenny agrees.

However, Sumit later admitting that he misses his family triggers Jenny, who is across the world from her daughter. Sumit’s parents also diss Jenny behind her back, calling her “stubborn like a child.” Of course Sumit’s mother also scolds Jenny as soon as she arrives, criticizing her cooking skills. This certainly is a recipe for disaster.

Ellie & Victor: Insecure, or In Denial?

Ellie continues to learn more about Victor’s past, including just how serious his last relationship was. “It was during the quarantine, and I didn’t mean most of the things we were talking about,” Victor says, downplaying his overlapping relationship to Ellie. “I know that that affair business is going to come up. I know I f–ked up. But it wasn’t anything serious for me with her.”

Yet, Ellie is most concerned that Victor was relying on his mistress to bankroll him (and even gift him a motorcycle). “The only reason that I found out was because the girl he was cheating on me with messaged me, but before that, I think he thought he was going to get away with it,” Ellie explains in a confessional. “I don’t think he’s using me for money. I think he really loves me, but of course it’s in the back of my head because I’ve sent him money to help him out in the past. But maybe that’s just my own insecurities talking.”

Ariela & Biniyam: Tempted to Relocate

Ariela and baby Avi voyage to America. Ariela hasn’t been back to the U.S. in “over a year,” and it’s been seven months since her parents have seen Avi. However, Ariela is concerned that being long-distance will hurt her relationship with Biniyam. “I’m worried this could cause a whole different set of problems for us,” Ariela says as Biniyam calls her to complain he’s “bored” being alone.

Ariela’s mom Janice hopes that the young family will eventually relocate from Ethiopia to Princeton, New Jersey. She has already applied for a visa on Biniyam’s behalf, but Ariela is concerned that he would not be willing to make the sacrifices for her that she’s made for him.

Armando & Kenneth: Baby Boomers

Will Hannah be getting a sibling soon? While Kenneth has four adult children — and even a few grandchildren — his fiancé Armando wants to expand their family. “I can envision it, I can see it, but I also know we have to be logical about it,” Kenneth responds. “I’m just saying, we need to talk on it.”

Armando suggests Kenneth contribute to in vitro fertilization, citing that it would be “more special in some ways” so Hannah’s sibling would have “his blood” in their blended family. “I think it would be beautiful to have something of his,” Armando tells the camera.

However, Kenneth prefers to adopt an older child to help someone in need. Their near 25-year age difference also adds more pressure to Kenneth. “I never think about the age thing at all, but with this it’s kind of a hit in the face,” Kenneth explains. “I don’t want you to be left alone raising another child without me.”

The couple visit an orphanage with HIV-positive children, and Kenneth is visibly moved. Yet, the adoption agent explains that some cases take up to four years to finalize. And, Armando is worried about the “judgment” his family will place on any child they adopt instead of welcome via IVF.

“I would base it on what we want, not what they want,” Kenneth empathetically reminds Armando. “That’s their problem.”

Steven & Alina: Turned Way, Way Off

Despite Steven’s infidelity and his alleged hypocrisy, he tries to “convert” Alina’s mother to Mormonism under the guise of a shared religion being best for her future grandchildren. Alina is understandably annoyed, especially since she doesn’t even know if she wants to move forward with Steven at all. “I’m tired of listening to Steven being so hypocritical, asking my mom about converting and following the church rules that even he can’t follow,” Alina states. “I just can’t take it anymore.”

Steven’s response on his struggle to practice abstinence once again? “Sex is enjoyable,” he says in a confessional. “It’s like eating vegetables after you eat a candy bar.”

Similarly, Alina is waiting for a happy ending of her own. “I’ve always dreamed of having the fairy tale,” she coos. Seems like she’s ready to overlook these red flags for a white wedding dress instead.

Corey & Evelin: Done For Good?

Evelin is fed up with the same cycle of Corey and his empty promises. “It’s all words and no actions,” she says with a sigh. Evelin kicks Corey out, and threatens to call the police if he does not leave her property.

However, Corey is still holding out hope. “We’ve been in these situations before,” he says. “If Evelin serves me with divorce papers right now, I’ll rip them up in her face.”

Previews

Sumit’s mother continues to boss Jenny around, and insults her through a smile. Meanwhile, Corey and Evelin start couples’ therapy, Ariela confronts Biniyam’s “hurtful behavior” while she’s away, and Alina’s catfish for Steven yields horrific results. Plus, Kenneth admits that he’s “really homesick” to be with his own children in America.

Until next time, 90 Day lovers!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC