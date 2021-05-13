Discovery+ Adds Another ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff, Plus 2 New Shows Coming to TLC

The world of 90 Day Fiancé is expanding — again!

A new spinoff is coming to the streaming service Discovery+, 90 Day: Caribbean Love, on Sunday, July 18. And coming to TLC are two more reality shows, You, Me & My Ex (premiering on Sunday, June 20) and So Freakin Cheap (premiering on Monday, June 21).

In 90 Day: Caribbean Love, the tropics are the backdrop for relationships in different stages, including a couple who met online and meeting in person for the first time, holiday flings that became serious, and a one-night stand that led to a pregnancy. “Will meeting in paradise work out once the suntan fades?” the logline asks.

You, Me & My Ex asks, “How close is too close when it comes to staying friends with your ex?” Five couples deal with an ex “still in the picture and a little too close to comfort,” the logline teases. “These complicated love triangles are redefining the rules and offer a different look at relationships.”

Then in So Freakin Cheap, four families figure out ways to save money by dumpster diving, using paint samples to paint an entire home, and planning their weddings with a $700 budget. According to the logline, “these families will stop at nothing to spend nothing!”

90 Day: Caribbean Love is just the latest in the franchise to come to Discovery+ or TLC. There are almost 20 shows between the streaming service and network!