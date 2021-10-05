‘Bull’ Season 6 Premiere: Watch Jason Find Out His Daughter Has Been Kidnapped (VIDEO)

Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is about to build the most important psych profile of his life: His daughter, Astrid, has been kidnapped! And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the horrifying moment he finds out in the October 7 Bull Season 6 premiere, “Gone.”

Jason is seen walking calmly in his apartment on the CBS drama when suddenly Izzy (Yara Martinez) screams his name from the nursery. He goes running and discovers their babysitter is duct-taped to a chair, and Astrid is gone. “He took her. He had a gun,” the babysitter says. “It was a man? He was alone?” Jason asks. When a cell phone rings, the babysitter tells him, “you have to answer.”

Jason finds a phone under the blanket in Astrid’s crib. “Where’s my daughter?” he demands. The “Unknown Caller” then lists his demands. Watch the clip above to find out what they are and how long they have to meet them.

“Bull and the TAC team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter, and the abductor warns them not to go to the police,” CBS teases. “As Bull works to build the most important psych profile of his life, he begins to suspect the captor is someone connected to his past.”

“Obviously that’s an intense crisis. Sometimes people handle things differently,” showrunner Kathryn Price told TV Insider of the kidnapping. We’ll have to tune in to see what that means for Jason and Izzy, especially since he can’t just be a terrified father in this situation.

Bull, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 10/9c, CBS