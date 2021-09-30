3 Big Changes Coming to ‘Bull’ in Season 6

The honeymoon is over for newly remarried Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and Izzy Colón (Yara Martinez): In the drama’s Season 6 premiere, their toddler, Astrid, is kidnapped!

“Obviously that’s an intense crisis. Sometimes people handle things differently,” notes Bull executive producer Kathryn Price, one of two new showrunners with Nichole Millard. It won’t be the last time Bull feels a loss of control.

Benny Colón (Freddy Rodriguez) has left Bull’s Trial Analysis Corporation

“Benny found love in a different country, and the team is very happy for him,” Millard says, addressing Rodriguez’s exit. A “100 percent ready” Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) steps up as lead attorney.

The women get more screen time

On an “empowerment journey,” neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) reevaluates her role at TAC, says Price. Hacker Taylor Rentzel’s (MacKenzie Meehan) skill set “might get her into a little trouble,” teases Millard, adding that she also deals with the fallout of her ex kissing her. And investigator Danny James (Jaime Lee Kirchner) contemplates a romance with a wealthy client.

Stronger ties = higher stakes

The longtime colleagues socialize more (karaoke!), but that bond is threatened. Says Price: “They go up against bigger obstacles than ever before. Are they going to stick together?”

Bull, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 10/9c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.