‘The Voice’ Season 21: 10 Must-See Blind Auditions From Night 5 (VIDEO)

Blind Auditions for The Voice‘s 21st season are winding down but the competition is just heating up on NBC as talented singers from around the country try out for a chance to move forward to the Knockouts.

Helping recruit these hopefuls are coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton who are as competitive as ever trying to fill their teams. Below, we’re breaking down all of Night 5’s must-see moments.

Ryleigh Plank sings Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”

This 20-year-old performer from Fort Meyers, Florida has struggled with depression following her parents divorce at a young age, but music has been the thing to turn her life around. After creating her own demos and tunes, Ryleigh has the confidence to take on The Voice stage and it paid off. The hopeful earned spins from Ariana and Kelly during her Blind Audition. Ultimately, she picked Team Ariana.

Jershika Maple performs New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain”

Kelly and John got competitive for this 24-year-old singer from Killeen, Texas as they both put bids in for her to join their teams. A security guard at a tech company, Jershika also performs as a backup singer for Season 17’s finalist, Rose Short, who encouraged her to audition. When it came time to pick teams, Jershika picked Team Kelly.

Manny Keith sings Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart”

At 31, this Miami, Florida native has always loved music growing up with a musician father and a mother who danced. While he was introverted, at 14 he began pursuing music and dancing due to his parents’ encouragement. When his mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, Manny struggled to cope with the reality and has found music to be healing following her death in 2017. That healing power showed on the stage when Blake turned for the hopeful, giving him a spot on Team Blake.

KJ Jennings performs Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On”

Growing up in a creative environment that included wave surfing and dirt biking, KJ took that adrenaline love to the stage with musicals growing up. Her fearlessness shined through during her audition, impressing coaches Johna and Blake along the way. In the end, she picked Team John.

Quick Picks

While they weren’t given as much of a spotlight during the episode, viewers were introduced to Sabrina Dias and Xavier Cornell who each landed a spot on the Season 21 teams. Ultimately, Dias impressed John with her rendition of “Garota De Ipanema,” while Team Kelly landed Cornell following his version of “Teenage Dream.”

Libianca performs SZA’s “Good Days”

This 2o-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota moved to her parents’ home country of Cameroon at a young age where she was inspired by the music there. Upon her return to the U.S. at age 13, Libianca struggled to fit in and found music was her best way to connect with others. Her vocals inspired Ariana and Blake to turn for her during the Blind Auditions, leading her to pick Team Blake.

Sophia Bromberg sings Conan Gray’s “Heather”

This 16-year-old hopeful from San Rafael, California grew up in a musical household that often listened to hip-hop, R&B, and classical sounds. Despite fostering creativity, Sophia struggled at her school where she often compared herself to other talented students. It drove her to develop an eating disorder that’s now under control, thanks to the healing power of music. Her vocals got turns from Ariana, John, and Kelly. Ultimately, she picked Team Ariana.

Wyatt Michael performs Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife”

Old soul, 24-year-old Wyatt from Fredericksburg, Virginia wowed Kelly and Ariana with his Bobby Darin tune. They were especially shocked to learn that the jazz enthusiast plays guitar in a rock band with his brother. Hoping to grow his following, Wyatt picked Team Kelly for his journey on The Voice.

Brittany Bree sings The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”

Working on a sewer line to provide for her two daughters, 26-year-old Monroe, Louisiana native, Brittany Bree is hoping to change her family’s life. Growing up in the church, she has found her voice on the church stage but is willing to expand her gospel preference to shape herself as a unique artist. All four coaches felt like they could use her on their team, but out of everyone who turned, BrittanyBree felt Team Legend was her best bet for moving forward in the competition.

See who else will fill the final open spots in the last round of Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 5.

