‘Chesapeake Shores’ Puts Abby & Evan in a Fun, Awkward Position (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 7, “What’s New?”]

In probably the most entertaining episode of Chesapeake Shores Season 5 (and maybe the series) so far, Evan (Robert Buckley) throws his back out (a chronic condition, from an unspecified accident) and becomes a temporary guest at the O’Brien house simply due to the fact that he can’t move without a significant amount of pain. Mostly everyone’s amused. Abby (Meghan Ory) is, of course, less charmed (at least outwardly) than the others. (Who can blame her? He just told her he’s pulling out of the build after the Smithsonian ordered all work stopped while they uncover an old ship.)

Even has Abby call Mandrake (Wesley Salter), who basically takes care of everything for him. (“You know a lot of famous people,” she comments about his contact list. “They can’t help me now,” he says.) Abby’s grandmother Nell (Diane Ladd) insists Evan recover on their couch. But exactly how long does it take for that usually? A couple hours to “not welcome in Croatia anymore,” Mandrake says.

Evan continues to work from the couch and helps Abby’s daughter Caitlyn as she struggles to find her gift by showing her she can make her own video game. Mandrake says it’s because he’s “a regressed adolescent.” He also shares with Abby that his name isn’t actually Mandrake and wonders if Evan might one day share how he hurt his back with Abby. He seems to be joining Jay (Greyston Holt) in thinking Evan likes Abby.

But speaking of Jay, who also clearly likes Abby (and she may feel the same), he gives Caitlyn a guitar lesson and discovers Evan staying on the couch. Abby makes the (awkward) introductions, Evan asks Jay for guitar lessons, and Jay says it’s not what he does. It’s a relief for all in the room when Jay and Abby head outside (where he plays something for her on his guitar).

Soon after that, Evan’s healed enough to walk around. “These were truly some of the best days of my life,” he tells Abby. As for the very generous agreement he had drawn up to dissolve their partnership, forget about that. He rips it up, explaining that he now sees the ship as an opportunity: move the hotel to the next lot over (which he bought this morning) and use the old lot as a museum housing the ship and other artifacts found.

In other O’Brien news:

Just as Kevin (Brendan Penny) and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) are trying to have a baby, she finds out she’s up for a promotion to lieutenant. She’s not sure if she’s ready to stop running into fires and take on more of a supervising position … or to have kids just yet, which would mean doing that. But then she falls off a ladder while hanging a banner and is brought to the hospital. The doctor has happy news for the couple: Sarah’s pregnant!

Bree (Emilie Ullerup) may have accidentally ended up inviting Jerry (Matthew Kevin Anderson) to be her plus one to Jess’ (Laci J. Mailey) wedding, but she’s not exactly torn between him and Luke (Stephen Huszar). She knows she has to let Jerry down, but he seems fine with remaining professional when they talk.

Speaking of Luke, he turns to Connor (Andrew Francis) for advice while helping the O’Brien work on his new office in Chesapeake Shores. Luke’s parole officer is coming down hard on him and he’s hoping to get a new one.

Chesapeake Shores, Sundays, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel