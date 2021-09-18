‘Chesapeake Shores’: Jess & David’s Wedding Sets the Stage for 2 Love Triangles (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 5, Episode 6 “Love is Here to Stay.”]

Jess (Laci J. Mailey) and David’s (Carlo Marks) big day is finally here on Chesapeake Shores … and she hopes it’s nothing like her dream wedding.

In the days leading up to the event, the bride is plagued with nightmares of something happening to her groom as he’s about to say “I do.” Among the horrific interruptions: David being swallowed up by the ground, carried off by seagulls, struck by lightning, and snatched by a giant squid. Fortunately, nothing goes wrong on the day of the ceremony. They get married, David lives, and they’re as cute as ever.

In fact, the drama the day of the wedding comes from Jess’ sisters, as both Abby (Meghan Ory) and Bree (Emilie Ullerup) have two men interested in them — and present at the reception. Abby invites Jay (Greyston Holt) to be her plus one, but ends up dancing with Evan (Robert Buckley), while Bree brings Jerry (Matthew Kevin Anderson) and dances with Luke (Stephen Huszar).

But Abby and Evan’s relationship is strictly business, right? Come on, we’ve seen how this ends up, especially considering how they argue about her kicking him in the face during tae kwon do class. (He likes to try new things, he explains when he joins her lesson.) Even Jay suspects there could be something going on, at least from Evan’s side. He even suggests to Abby that she is the new thing Evan’s interested in.

Soon after Abby accepts Jay’s invite to dinner, she sees Evan at the reception; Jess and David invited him because they like him. Evan asks her to dance, and she accepts … but then Abby finds out he’s pulling out of the build of his hotel. Artifacts and a 17th century British supply ship found at the site have stopped the work. But he’s sure they can come to a settlement that will be fair to everyone.

Meanwhile, Bree has dinner with Jerry, and while she insists that’s not a date, she ends up extending her plus one to the wedding to him, and he accepts and kisses her goodbye. She didn’t not like it, she confides in Abby, but there is Luke to consider. He’s even at the wedding, off Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) invite. At the reception, Bree and Jerry agree to pretend the kiss never happened, and after he leaves, she goes over to Luke. But when Jerry returns for his phone, he sees Bree and Luke dancing. Uh-oh.

In other O’Brien news, Connor (Andrew Francis), two and a half weeks after quitting his job, finds an office space for his own law firm in Chesapeake Shores. Plus, Mick (Treat Williams) suggests he and Megan (Barbara Niven) take a vacation together.

