‘The View’ Hosts Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID Mid-Show (VIDEO)

During The View’s live broadcast on Friday, September 24, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro both positive for COVID-19 mid-broadcast and were required to leave the set.

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” asked co-host Joy Behar. Though Behar kept trying to clarify the situation, producers behind the camera asked Hostin and Navarro to step off the set, and the two were directed backstage.

While producers promised that more information would be provided later, Behar and co-host Sara Haines began coming up with ways to fill the time. After asking if they should introduce their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Behar joked that the two should start tap dancing. Ultimately, they went to a commercial break, and the show returned with only Behar and Haines at the desk.

“What happened is Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen,” stated Behar. She clarified that the two have been vaccinated and will likely be fine. Despite this, the interview with Vice President Harris was changed from in-studio to remote for her safety.

During the interview, Vice President Harris used the situation to promote the importance of the COVID vaccine. “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise, we could be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” she said.

No updates about Hostin or Navarro’s conditions have been announced.

