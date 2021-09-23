Whoopi Goldberg Inks New 4-Year Deal To Remain On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg will be continuing as a host on The View for the foreseeable future as the Oscar-winning actress signs a new deal with the ABC talk show.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg’s new deal will see her remain at the show for the next four seasons, including the recently launched 25th season through to Season 28. ABC has yet to make an official comment on the matter.

Goldberg joined The View in 2007 and is one of the talk show’s longest-serving co-hosts. She currently sits on the panel alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. In addition to her role on The View, Goldberg recently appeared in Stephen King’s The Stand at Paramount Plus and the Epix crime drama Godfather of Harlem.

The news of Goldberg’s re-signing comes just months after Meghan McCain exited the series following a four-year tenure. McCain’s final episode aired on August 6, where she thanked viewers for the “privilege and honor” it had been to work on the show.

McCain also praised her fellow co-hosts, saying, “It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands down and it has been so incredible.”

A string of guest hosts are currently filling McCain’s spot, including Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, Eboni K. Williams, and Meghan’s mother Cindy McCain. There has been no confirmation as of yet on a permanent replacement.

In 2009, Goldberg won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host alongside Behar and former View co-hosts Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Sherri Shepherd.

The View, Season 25, Weekdays, 11am/10c, ABC