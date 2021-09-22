A Million Little Things left us wondering all summer exactly what Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) did to Peter (Andrew Leeds), Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) music teacher who assaulted her, after dragging him into his house. TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Season 4 premiere, “Family First,” reveals a few details.

When Brookline PD’s Detective Saunders (Brian Markinson), whom Sophie had spoken to about the assault (though there was not enough evidence for an arrest), calls her, she’s surprised to hear from him. “I just wanted to follow up with you about yesterday. I know your mom told you that we don’t have enough evidence to file charges. That must have been really upsetting for you to hear,” he explains. It is, Sophie confirms, and while she understands, it’s “still not fair.”

“The other reason I’m calling is because I wanted you to hear this from me: Peter Benoit was attacked last night,” he continues. Watch the rest of the clip above to see what Saunders has to tell Sophie and Maggie (Allison Miller), listening on speaker. Just how serious is it that the police are involved?

The Season 4 premiere will see Gary struggling in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Exactly what happened after the finale ended is “not OK,” showrunner DJ Nash told TV Insider.

Also in “Family First,” Regina (Christina Moses) and Rome (Romany Malco) put on a united front after her restaurant closes and Tyrell’s (Adam Swain) mother was deported. Sophie has mixed emotions about her mother while Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) faces a difficult decision. Plus, Eddie (David Giuntoli) gets closer to finding out who caused his accident, and Maggie has a new career opportunity.

A Million Little Things, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, ABC