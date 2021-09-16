‘A Million Little Things’ Boss Warns What Happened With Gary & Peter Is ‘Not OK’

When we last saw the Boston gang at the center of this ensemble tearjerker, usually genial actuary Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) was paying a rage-fueled visit to the music teacher (Andrew Leeds) who was sexually inappropriate with his late bud’s daughter Sophie (Lizzy Greene). As Gary threw a sack over the predator’s head, our jaws hit the floor.

A Million Little Things showrunner DJ Nash promises that we’ll find out early in Season 4 what happened after the camera cut away. “It’s not OK,” he adds ominously.

As for Gary’s friends, Nash offers that Regina (Christina Moses) will “humorously back into” a new gig following the demise of her restaurant, while she and hubby Rome (Romany Malco) adjust to life as parents of foster teen Tyrell (Adam Swain).

Additionally, the matter of whether widow Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) moves her family to France will be resolved in the opener, and Eddie (David Giuntoli) will finally get some closure on the hit-and-run that’s left him in a wheelchair. Says Nash, “We will hear that [driver’s] story.”

A Million Little Things, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, ABC

