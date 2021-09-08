‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Premiere: What Did Gary Do to Peter? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
James Roday Rodriguez as Gary in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

We’re going to keep asking the same question — What did Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) do in the Season 3 finale?! — until A Million Little Things gives us the answer. Fortunately, we should know soon.

As you’ll recall, Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) music teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds), assaulted her, and when the cops couldn’t do anything, Gary took matters into his own hands and went to his house. In the Season 4 premiere, “Family First,” he “struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter,” ABC teases. While the photos offer zero clues about what he did, it looks like he might be seeking some comfort from his dog, Colin.

Also seen in the images is Eddie (David Giuntoli), who will be getting closer to finding out who caused his accident after receiving a call in the Season 3 finale. Plus, Regina (Christina Moses) and Rome (Romany Malco) put on a united front after her restaurant closes and the deportation of Tyrell’s (Adam Swain) mother.

ABC also reveals that Maggie (Allison Miller) will be navigating a new career opportunity, and Sophie will have mixed emotions about her mother, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), who faces a tough decision.

Scroll down for a look at the Season 4 premiere. What’s bringing everyone together?

A Million Little Things, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, ABNC

in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

How’s Eddie (David Giuntoli) handling that call about his accident?

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

Is Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) OK?

David Giuntoli as Eddie, Floriana Lima as Darcy in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

How’s physical therapy going?

David Giuntoli, Floriana Lima, James Roday Rodriguez in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

Eddie, Darcy (Floriana Lima), and Gary.

David Giuntoli as Eddie in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

Who’s on the phone?

Stephanie Szostak as Delilah in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

Delilah’s (Stephanie Szostak) happy.

Christina Moses as Regina, RomanyMalco as Rome in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

This looks serious.

Romany Malco as Rome, Adam Swain as Tyrell in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

What’s going on with Tyrell (Adam Swain)?

David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Moses in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

It’s good to see some smiles with this group.

Grace Park, Floriana Lima, James Roday Rodriguez in A Million Little Things
ABC/Jack Rowand

Katherine (Grace Park), Darcy, and Gary.

