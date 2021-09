‘Queen’s Gambit’ Leads 2021 Creative Arts Emmys: Full Winners List

The Queen’s Gambit put the competition into checkmate at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, held on Saturday and Sunday across three ceremonies. The Netflix chess-drama picked up an impressive nine awards, including casting, cinematography, costumes, editing, makeup, production design, score, sound editing, and sound mixing.

Other big winners included Disney+’s The Mandalorian and NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which stand at seven wins apiece. RuPaul’s Drag Race took home five awards, including a sixth consecutive win for the show’s host RuPaul. Meanwhile, Bo Burnham’s Netflix comedy special Inside, David Attenborough documentary A Life on Our Planet, Marvel’s WandaVision, Apple comedy Ted Lasso, and FX’s Pose have three wins each.

An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys is set to air at 8 p.m. on September 18 on FXX ahead of the Primetime Emmys, which will air live on September 19 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

See Also Emmy Awards Move Outdoors Amid Rising COVID Cases Change means that some nominees won't be allowed to attend the event.

Check out the full list of winners below.

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country — WINNER

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — WINNER

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye — WINNER

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — WINNER

Selling Sunset

HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — WINNER

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Vice

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It’s a City

Secrets of the Whales — WINNER

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Boys State — WINNER

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

The Social Dilemma

Tina

NARRATOR

Sterling K. Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand — WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest

David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet

Sigourney Weaver, Secrets of the Whales

David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed

ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal — WINNER

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special

CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Jessica Walter, Archer

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth — WINNER

Stacey Abrams, black-ish: Election Special

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Tituss Burgess, Central Park

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Additional Winners:

CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso

CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Queen’s Gambit

CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race

CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (JURIED)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING (JURIED)

Dancing With The Stars

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Country Comfort

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

The Mandalorian

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Crown

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Queen’s Gambit

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Life Below Zero

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Pose

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

WandaVision

PERIOD COSTUMES

The Queen’s Gambit

COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING (JURIED) — THREE-WAY TIE

Black Is King

The Masked Singer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Dick Johnson Is Dead

DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside

CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

Pose

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Bridgerton

HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Saturday Night Live

LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

David Byrne’s American Utopia

LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live

CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Pose

CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Saturday Night Live

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

The Queen’s Gambit

PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

The Mandalorian

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

The Good Lord Bird

ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

The Flight Attendant

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The Queen’s Gambit

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The Mandalorian

MUSIC DIRECTION

Bo Burnham: Inside

MUSIC SUPERVISION

I May Destroy You

ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

WandaVision, “Agatha All Along”

MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Conners

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Queen’s Gambit

PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Social Dilemma

PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race

PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Life Below Zero

PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

A Black Lady Sketch Show

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Mare of Easttown

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Queen’s Gambit

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

WandaVision

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

Saturday Night Live

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The Oscars

SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

Love, Death + Robots

SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Keke Palmer, Turnt Up With The Taylors

SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Love, Death + Robots

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Lovecraft Country

SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

The Queen’s Gambit

SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Ted Lasso

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Mandalorian

SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Queen’s Gambit

SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

David Byrne’s American Utopia

SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

The Mandalorian

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Star Trek: Discovery

STUNT COORDINATION

The Mandalorian

STUNT PERFORMANCE

The Mandalorian

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

Hamilton

WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Social Dilemma

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED) — SIX-WAY TIE

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Love, Death + Robots (4)

The Simpsons

COMMERCIAL

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING (JURIED)

76 Days: Pluto

INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (JURIED)

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

MOTION DESIGN (JURIED)

Calls