Mandy Patinkin Joins Hulu Detective Drama ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’

Mandy Patinkin has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Hulu detective drama pilot, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem.

The project is the brainchild of Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams (Stumptown) and is set aboard an ocean liner sailing across the Mediterranean. Everyone on board, including the wealthy and powerful, is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protége, aim to discover as they try to solve a murder in a post-fact world.

God Friended Me star Violett Beane will portray Rufus’ protége Imogene in a co-lead role. Also appearing as series regulars in the ABC Signature-produced pilot are Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) as Anna, Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules, Angela Zhou (Hell on Wheels) as Teddy, and Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Sunil.

Weiss and Cole McAdams will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, with Marc Webb (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) directing the pilot and executive producing under his Black Lamb banner.

Patinkin is perhaps best known for his role as Saul Berenson in Showtime drama Homeland, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He most recently joined Paramount Plus legal drama The Good Fight as a main cast member on Season 5. An Emmy-winner for his role on Chicago Hope, Patinkin has also starred in films such as The Princess Bride, Dick Tracy, and Alien Nation.

Beane, meanwhile, is most known for her portrayal of Cara Bloom in the CBS comedy God Friended Me. She also played Jesse Wells/Jesse Quick in The CW’s The Flash and had a recurring role in Fox medical drama The Resident.

