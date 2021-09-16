‘Jigsaw’: Giancarlo Esposito & Paz Vega to Lead Ridley Scott’s Netflix Series

Netflix has announced that Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Paz Vega (The OA) will star in the new heist drama series Jigsaw from executive producer Ridley Scott.

Focusing on the largest heist ever attempted, the non-linear story will span across the 24 years leading up to the heist and the year following. The eight-episode series is loosely inspired by the real-life mystery of $70 billion in bonds that went missing from Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

Jigsaw is unlike any series you’ve seen before! Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, and Jai Courtney star in the heist drama that embraces truly nonlinear storytelling — meaning viewers are in control. pic.twitter.com/N851eM8iwk — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2021

Esposito will star as Leo Pap, an intelligent and natural leader who went into thievery at a young age. After a relapse, his attempts to leave the world of crime behind may cost him his family and freedom. Vega will star as attorney Ava Mercer who will do anything to protect those closest to her.

Also joining the cast are Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Peter Mark Kendall (Strange Angel), Rosaline Elbay (Ramy), Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), and Niousha Noor (Here and Now). The series is currently in production at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn.

Show creator Erica Garcia will act as showrunner and an executive producer alongside Scott, David W. Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan for Scott Free Productions. Additional executive producers include Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Russell Fine, and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment. Jose Padilha will direct the first two episodes of the series.

