‘Succession’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals More Roy Family Chaos (VIDEO)

The Roy family drama is back in full swing as Succession is set to return for a third season on HBO this fall and the new teaser promises more chaos than ever.

Jesse Armstrong’s satirical comedy-drama series has been on an almost two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a delay in filming. But the show is ready to make its long-awaited return, and as can be seen in the trailer (watch below), the warring factions within the Roy family have only become more fractured following Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) betrayal of his father Logan (Brian Cox) at the end of Season 2.

The conclusion to the second season saw Kendall one step ahead of his duplicitous father, throwing him under the bus before Logan had the chance to do the same to him. Kendall was supposed to be the “blood sacrifice” for Waystar Royco’s illegal activity in its cruise division. However, during a press conference, Kendall turned on his father, saying, “The truth is that my father is a malignant presence, a bully, and a liar, and he was fully personally aware of these events for many years.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

It’s clear from the new teaser that the third season will follow the fallout of this betrayal, with members of the Roy family picking sides in the ongoing battle. And each sibling remains as ruthless as ever, as we see Shiv (Sarah Snook) trying to strike a deal to take over the company in exchange for backing Kendall’s coup.

While there is a lot of shouting and power-walking and overturned desks, Succession‘s dark and twisted humor is still present in the trailer. “[Logan] said he’s going to grind your bones to make his bread,” Jess (Juliana Canfield) informs Kendall as Logan laughs maniacally over the phone. Meanwhile, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) threatens Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) that “Logan is going to fire a million poisonous spiders down your dicky.”

Succession also stars Kieran Culkin as Roman, Alan Ruck as Connor, Hiam Abbass as Marcia, Arian Moayed as Stewy, Justine Lupe as Willa, David Rasche as Karl, Fisher Stevens as Hugo, and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri. Joining Season 3 are Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders) alongside Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Linda Emond (Lodge 49), Jihae Kim (Altered Carbon), Dasha Nekrasova (The Serpent), and Hope Davis (Your Honor).