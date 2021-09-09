Bass Reeves Series From David Oyelowo & Taylor Sheridan in the Works

David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica are teaming up with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios after their production company Yoruba Saxon signed an overall deal to make scripted and unscripted content for the company. Among one of the projects already announced is a limited series titled Bass Reeves.

The show would see Oyelowo step into the titular role as the legendary lawman of the wild west who is known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.

During his time, he captured over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. He’s previously been depicted in shows like Watchmen, Timeless, Wynonna Earp, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, among others. Joining David on the project is Viacom CBS and MTV Entertainment’s go-to guy Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) who will executive produce the limited series.

“The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen. The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios,” said Oyelowo.

Joining Oyelowo and Sheridan as executive producers on Bass Reeves are Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. Stay tuned for more details about where Bass Reeves will air or stream as the project’s development progresses.