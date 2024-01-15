What’s in David Oyelowo’s Queue? ‘Succession,’ ‘Beef’ & More (VIDEO)

“The need for me to get my job right is incredibly intimidating,” David Oyelowo has said about his recent role in the hit series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Not to worry: The actor is gripping and authentic as a former slave who develops incredible marksmanship skills when he’s drafted into the Confederate Army. After Reeves escapes, he becomes an officer of the law and a fighter for justice. We caught up with the busy Oyelowo (he’s also starring in Role Play this month with Kaley Cuoco) to find out which streaming shows have hit the bull’s-eye with him.

This action-packed limited series from Yellowstone cocreator Taylor Sheridan takes a fascinating look back at real-life American frontiersman Bass Reeves (Oyelowo), the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi. It’s the start of Sheridan’s anthologies devoted to iconic lawmen. As an executive producer and star of the series’ first season, Oyelowo has dedicated great time and effort into the show. But in the video above, the Selma star shares what he’s been watching in his downtime.

Netflix‘s David Beckham documentary, Beckham, packs a nostalgic punch for the actor. “I really enjoyed watching the David Beckham docuseries. That is my childhood, or I should say, my coming into adulthood since he’s not that much older than me,” he says.

A Netflix show with lots of awards buzz has also caught his eye lately. “I’m late to the party, but I love that Beef [with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, above] is so bonkers,” he shares, adding, “The fact that it doesn’t dwell on where those people are from and the cultural specificity of them, but it’s just ever present” is one of the many things he enjoys about the limited series.

The most-named series in our What’s in My Queue series, Succession, is Oyelowo’s next choice. Find out why he loves the show in the video above.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Available now, Paramount+