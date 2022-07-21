What’s the Latest on All the ‘Yellowstone’ Shows?

In 2018, Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network, introducing us to the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner’s John, and the land they’d fight to protect. The drama is now going into its fifth season and is part of a much larger universe from Taylor Sheridan.

In 2021, Paramount+ released a prequel, 1883, chronicling the origin story of John’s great-grandfather (Tim McGraw) and his family. It ran one season, and now, it has its own spinoff coming, about David Oyelowo’s lawman Bass Reeves. Also coming is another origin story starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, as well as that spinoff about the legendary ranch 6666.

Read on to get the latest about Yellowstone and all the shows connected to it.

Yellowstone

Status: Season 5 premieres November 13

Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz

Synopsis: Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Network/Streamer: Paramount Network

1883

Status: Done, though Paramount+ ordering additional episodes did call that into question

Cast: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert

Synopsis: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

Network/Streamer: Paramount+

1923

Status: Premieres December 2022

Cast: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford

Synopsis: 1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. It will account for the end of World War 1 (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920) both of which will be woven into the story.

Network/Streamer: Paramount+

1883: The Bass Reeves Story

Status: Premiere TBA

Cast: David Oyelowo

Synopsis: Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Network/Streamer: Paramount+

6666

Status: TBA

Cast: TBA

Synopsis: Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Network/Streamer: Paramount Network