Josh Peck Joins Hilary Duff in Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

How I Met Your Father continues to expand its cast as Drake & Josh star Josh Peck has landed a recurring role in the upcoming Hulu series.

According to Deadline, Peck will play handsome vice principal Drew in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, created by This Is Us duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The series follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father, flashing back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

American Gods actor Ashley Reyes also joins the series as Hannah, a smart, practical, and devoted surgical resident in Los Angeles. Hannah is the girlfriend of Sophie’s friend Sid (Suraj Sharma), and the pair must deal with the hardships of a long-distance relationship.

The addition of Peck and Reyes comes after it was revealed that God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall had exited the show due to a scheduling conflict. Hall, who was set to play a key role as Ian, Sophie’s love interest, will be replaced by David Makes Man actor Daniel Augustin.

How I Met Your Father also stars Chris Lowell (GLOW) as Jesse, Francia Raisa (grown-ish) as Valentina, Tien Tran (Space Force) as Ellen, and Tom Ainsley (The Royals) as Charlie.

Peck, best known for the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, is currently starring in Disney+’s TV adaptation of Turner & Hooch, which is awaiting news on a second season renewal. Earlier this year, he starred in the sci-fi movie Doors from directors Saman Kesh, Jeff Desom, and Dugan O’Neal.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu