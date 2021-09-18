‘Pretty Hard Cases’ EP Teases the ‘Stakes Are High’ in the Buddy Cop Comedy

Former Orange Is the New Black inmate Adrienne C. Moore operates on the other side of the law in this Canadian buddy-cop treat, Pretty Hard Cases.

Gruff Toronto drug squad detective Kelly Duff (Moore) and her colleague in the gang unit, rule-following optimist Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill), “are the yin to the other’s yang,” says exec producer Sherry White.

In this lighthearted crime series streaming on Prime’s free IMDb TV channel, they blend differing work styles to bring down a common target: a violent drug-dealing street gang. “The stakes are high,” says executive producer Tassie Cameron, “but there’s always room for fun.” (Schitt’s Creek alum Karen Robinson, as the jaded commander, is one bright spot.)

Initially antagonistic, the women rub off on each other. “Sam will help Kelly learn to be more vulnerable, and Kelly will help Sam become tougher,” says Cameron, adding that the women “are better together…most of the time.”

Pretty Hard Cases, Streaming Now, IMDb TV on Amazon Prime Video

