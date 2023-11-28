‘Pretty Hard Cases’ EPs Preview Sam & Kelly’s Work Reunion for Final Season

You didn’t really think Toronto detectives (and BFFs) Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill) and Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore) would stay apart for long, did you?

When the comedic procedural Pretty Hard Cases returns with its final 10 episodes of Season 3, eight months have passed since their partnership was dissolved, and they’re missing each other big-time. “Sam and Kelly had come to rely heavily on each other both at work and as best friends,” says executive producer Sherry White, noting that much has changed since they split up.

A disgruntled Sam has been demoted to beat cop, “which has been a big blow to her self-esteem,” says executive producer Tassie Cameron. She’s also living with and dating her ex-husband Steve (Trevor Hayes). “They’re trying to figure out how to navigate their relationship as former spouses and current partners,” Cameron adds.

Meanwhile, Kelly has been busy working an undercover case, befriending a bride-to-be with a shady fiancé. A chance meeting between Kelly and Sam prompts Sam to assist in the job. “Together, they work to secure a murder confession from a dangerous criminal before he flees the country,” White explains.

Soon, with their alliance reinstated, the pair will also work to get a new synthetic drug off the streets. “Some of the cases that initially seemed unrelated will turn out to be linked,” teases Cameron. “And as the season continues, the danger gets closer to home.”

Pretty Hard Cases, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, November 29, Freevee



