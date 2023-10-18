Detectives Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill) and Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore) are back together one more time — and TV Insider has the exclusive details about the third and final season of Pretty Hard Cases.

The buddy-cop drama will return on Amazon Freevee on Wednesday, November 29, with all 10 episodes of the final season available to stream that day. Get a first look at the trailer (above) and poster (below) as Wazowski and Duff return with even more explosive cases that push their personal and professional lives like never before.

Season 3 finds the detectives reuniting as partners in Guns and Gangs after eight months apart. Their personal and professional relationships have never been stronger, but they will need to work as hard as they can to prove to their new and exacting unit commander that they are worthy of their department’s top cases. They also find themselves navigating big changes in their personal lives: Wazowski revisits a past romance, while Duff takes the next step in her relationship. But when a deadly new synthetic drug appears all over Toronto, they must risk their lives as they fight to take down a dangerous gang and stop the drug at its source.

Pretty Hard Cases also stars Karen Robinson, Al Mukadam, Daren A. Herbert, Wendy Crewson, Amanda Brugel, Trevor Hayes, Amanda Walsh, Tricia Black, Miguel Rivas, Brendan Beiser, Marlee Sansom, and Jonathan Malen.

The buddy-cop drama was commissioned by CBC (Canada’s national public broadcaster) and is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with CBC and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, who also serve as co-showrunners. Cameron, White, Amy Cameron, and Alex Patrick are executive producers. Jillian Locke serves as co-executive producer. Wanda Chaffey produces. Caledonia Brown, Robina Lord-Stafford, and Carina Samuels co-produce.

The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution and produced under the jurisdiction of ACTRA and the WGC in Canada.

Pretty Hard Cases, Third and Final Season Premiere (all 10 episodes), Wednesday, November 29, Amazon Freevee