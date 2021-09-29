Now that Gotham City embraces its new Batwoman (Javicia Leslie, who replaced Ruby Rose last year), the caped crusader is about to be awash in familiar foes—or at least versions of them. Season 2’s finale saw Batman’s collection of villain artifacts floating down the river: the Mad Hatter’s chapeau, the Penguin’s umbrella and a sprig of Poison Ivy’s plants. They won’t remain unclaimed for long.

“We call them Bat trophies,” says Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries. “In the first few episodes, they start washing up on shore and we see a derivative of our old-school Bat villains take possession of them.”

Leslie’s Ryan Wilder and ops pro Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) have equally tricky family matters to handle. Riverdale vet Robin Givens is set to join as Ryan’s birth mom, tech mogul Jada Jet, and Luke discovers a mysterious link between his late father and the supersuit he’s been sporting as crime fighter Batwing.

Says Dries, “Luke realizes that being a superhero is so much bigger than putting on a suit.”

Batwoman, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.