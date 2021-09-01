Find Out When ‘Seinfeld’ Will Begin Streaming on Netflix

Two years after Netflix secured the rights to Seinfeld, a streaming date has been set.

All 180 episodes of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David’s sitcom will be available on Netflix on Friday, October 1. (It was previously available on Hulu.) The streaming service has also released a teaser “for 2021’s hottest new show — well, not actually new, but never seen before … on Netflix.” (That follows with the announcement styled as though Seinfeld is new and its creators are “rising” stars.) Watch the clip-filled video below.

Seinfeld, which aired nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, explores the minutiae of the titular comic’s everyday life as he navigates his relationships, including with Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Kramer (Michael Richards), and George (Jason Alexander). The episodes are bookended by his stand-up material.

“This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” Seinfeld added. “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Seinfeld is a West/Shapiro Production in association with Castle Rock Entertainment. It is executive produced by David, Howard West, and George Shapiro. Sony Pictures Television is the global distributor.

