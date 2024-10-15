[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Accused Season 2, Episode 2, “April’s Story.”]

Accused‘s latest episode, “April’s Story,” tapped into the pitfalls of road rage as Taylor Schilling‘s titular character April took the stand for sentencing after her involvement in an accident that left a man (played by Grey’s Anatomy vet Justin Chambers).

While April didn’t directly kill this man, their cat-and-mouse road game led to an accident that saw her scrambling to his side in an effort to pull him from his burning car. When the man awakens though, he gets combative and starts to come at her with debris from the accident, but his unfortunate timing leaves him directly in the path of an oncoming freight truck, killing him.

The fight began when the man accosted April in the parking lot of a coffee shop, claiming she’d parked too close to him and harmed his car, but things took a turn when he started following her. A mounting series of events leads to the fatal ending, but how did Chambers tap into his character’s bad road behavior?

The actor breaks it down for us, below.

What drew you to the series and this role?

Justin Chambers: I was so excited to work with Taylor Schilling — she’s one of my favorites.

Your character gets involved in a road rage incident, what went into filming the car/action sequences?

I wasn’t there because a stunt driver took over most of the driving scenes, focusing primarily on Taylor. However, I know they bought a bunch of BMWs and really beat them up, showing their commitment to creating a really compelling car chase. There’s also some fantastic stuff in the ending.

Did April deserve the sentence she received?

I place my trust in the courts [Laughs].

What was it like working on scenes with Taylor Schilling?

Working with Taylor was so exciting! She’s not only a team player but also incredibly talented and passionate. Her beauty, both inside and out, really brings a special energy to the story that the audience can feel.

How do you hope viewers feel after tuning in?

I hope they take an hour to reflect on how they handle driving and keep their cool… maybe cut back on the coffee, too.

What are the best and most challenging aspects of a single-episode arc?

I love that each episode is self-contained. It lets us tell a complete story every time, which makes it really enjoyable for viewers. They can jump in and experience a fresh story without needing to follow a long plot, and that makes each story feel special. Also with so many different stories, you’re able to witness a number of guest stars and talented writers.

When it came to your character, did you see him as a “bad guy” or someone who just behaved badly? How did that impact your approach?

I didn’t see him as a bad guy, he just made some really poor choices. Honestly, I think any of us could lose our cool in that kind of situation when emotions run high.

