Ryan Seacrest has spun into some backlash from Wheel of Fortune fans for stepping in too early and before a bonus round was technically over.

On Tuesday, October 14’s episode, Andy Schwartz, who earlier shouted out his “real and spectacular wife” (cheering from the sidelines) and his basement bar called “Mel’s Two Taps” made a late comeback to win the game. With $27,000 in cash earnings and the selection of the “Phrase” category, he joined Seacrest to tackle the three-word puzzle.

Choosing the additional letters of “CHMO,” it read as “‘_ _ SE_’ ‘ON’ ‘_R_NC_ _LE'” and the 10-second timer began. Schwartz instantly knew the last word, blazing through possible full answers: “Always on principle” “Gotta be principle” “Wasn’t on principle.”

However, the instant the buzzer sounded meaning the timer ran out, Seacrest interjected to say he missed it instead of waiting for the letters to speak for themselves. Schwartz also was in the midst of making one last guess (players are allowed to finish answers they started after the timer runs out) and had to stop.

“No you’re so close,” the host cut in. “‘Based… On… Principle'” Seacrest added. It was evident he had vocalized the answer prematurely as he had to draw out each word to sync up with the missing letters filling in.

Vanna White stood idly by looking disappointed for Schwartz while Seacrest spoke over the puzzle being unveiled, slightly botching the proceedings by going out of order. “That’s what it was,” he errantly concluded.

The game show shared the bonus puzzle clip on YouTube, where many fans commented how Seacrest spoke too soon and should have waited for the round to be decisively over before moderating.