‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Cobra Kai renewals keep coming early.

Netflix has renewed the Emmy-nominated continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise for a fifth season ahead of its Season 4 premiere (December 2021). The series was also renewed for its fourth season before its third premiered (at the same time the premiere date was set). Production will begin in Atlanta this fall.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, and the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continues.

In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos will join forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. The loser must hang up their gi. Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the dojo alliance, while Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai. The fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. And so the questions of the season are, according to Netflix: “What tricks does Kreese (Martin Kove) have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Cobra Kai, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Cobra Kai, Season 4 Premiere, December 2021, Netflix