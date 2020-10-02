Netflix Renews 'Cobra Kai' for Season 4 — Watch Third Season Teaser (VIDEO)

The Karate Kid franchise lives on.

Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic films, has been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix. A premiere date for the upcoming third season — the first on the streaming service after the previous two were released on YouTube — has also been set, for Friday, January 8, 2021. Watch the dramatic teaser for it below.

Over 30 years have passed since the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, but the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continues. In Season 3, "everyone [is] reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition," Netflix teases.

"While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance," the logline continues. "The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg (via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment). Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett serve as executive producers for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

Cobra Kai, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, January 8, 2021, Netflix