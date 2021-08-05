Netflix Sets ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Return & Unveils Action-Packed First Look (VIDEO)

The battle for the soul of the valley continues as Netflix offers its first look at Season 4 of the hit series Cobra Kai.

The Karate Kid sequel series will officially return for its latest season this December and is making way for one unbelievable team-up. Set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai continues the story of Daniel La Russo (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Once enemies, Daniel and Johnny are joining forces as they merge Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Whoever loses will have to hang up their gi. While Daniel and Johnny are putting differences aside, it’s Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Johnny’s protege Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) who will try to maintain the dojo alliance.

Meanwhile, Johnny’s son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is going all-in on Cobra Kai with John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the helm. With the valley of the soul more precarious than ever, its fate will be determined by Daniel and Johnny’s ability to work together or not.

In the teaser below, viewers are getting their first look at some of the team-ups taking place. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Other executive producers include Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Macchio, and Zabka.

Along with Macchio, Zabka, Maridueña, Mouser, and Buchanan, Season 4’s cast includes Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List among others. Check out the teaser, below, and don’t miss Cobra Kai‘s 4th season when it arrives this winter on Netflix.

Cobra Kai, Season 4 Premiere, December 2021, Netflix