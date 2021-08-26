‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Promo: A Hacker Brings Back the 118’s ‘Greatest Hits’ (VIDEO)

“I really thought this year was going to be different,” Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) says in the 9-1-1 Season 5 promo. Instead, it’s more of the same.

In fact, Bobby and the rest of the 118 may be feeling a bit of déjà vu when they check alerts on their phones. “Earthquake alert?” The captain asks. “Weird, you guys feel anything?” Evan “Buck” Buckley’s (Oliver Stark) phone alerts him to a tsunami, while Eddie Diaz’s (Ryan Guzman) says there’s a mudslide.

“It’s like our greatest hits,” Howie “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) realizes as they all probably have flashbacks to those major disasters from previous seasons. What’s really going on is quite simple: The city of Los Angeles has been hacked. That also explains the blackout, which was revealed in the first teaser in July.

Watch the promo below for more of what to expect — including Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) saving a life, just like she did with her husband Bobby in last spring’s finale — when Season 5 begins.

While 9-1-1 is back this fall, it won’t be until in 2022 that it and its spinoff, Lone Star, air back-to-back again. At that point, there will likely be a crossover (after members of the 118 headed to Texas last season to help out with a wildfire.)

See Also 7 '9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Characters We're Worried About Next Season From Buck 'being Buck' to Tommy still grieving after losing her husband, we're keeping an eye on these first responders in 2021 and 2022.

“The idea is that Lone Star is going to come back in January after the first 10 episodes of 9-1-1, air for 10 episodes, and then for the last eight, they’ll both air on the same night, back to back again,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider in May. By then, they’d “need to be on the same timeline because I do think that there is probably in a crossover in the future there,” with the plan for it to be a two-part event.

9-1-1, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox