‘Goliath’: Billy Bob Thornton Faces Off With J.K. Simmons in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) is back and hungrier than ever to take down some bad guys in the courtroom.

In a newly-released Season 4 trailer for Amazon’s Goliath, Billy is gearing up for his final battle as he returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a gig at a fancy law firm in San Francisco. So, who is number one on their legal hit list? The opioid industry.

Considered one of America’s most insidious Goliaths, the opioid epidemic is at the forefront of Season 4. With Billy dealing with his own chronic pain and with Patty feeling a bit used, loyalties are being tested in this final chapter and puts their partnership on the line.

Teased in the trailer, below, Billy’s efforts will risk everything to seek justice in a world where money can buy anything. Among the highlights to look forward to is a bitter battle between Billy and J.K. Simmons‘ new character, a bigwig in the pharmaceutical industry.

Along with Thornton, Simmons, and Arianda, Season 4 features stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and Haley Joel Osment. Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames, and Steve Turner.

Catch the thrilling trailer, below, and don’t miss all eight episodes of the final season when they premiere on Amazon this fall.

Goliath, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, September 24, Amazon Prime Video