What’s Coming to Amazon in September 2021

September is shaping up to be a solid month for Amazon Prime Video subscribers as the library adds new episodes of old favorites and introduces fresh originals.

Along with making way for the final season of Goliath with Billy Bob Thornton, Amazon welcomes Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella and the buzzy docuseries LuLaRich to its roster. And don’t miss films like Romeo + Juliet, The Karate Kid, and Young Frankenstein while they stream on the platform.

Plus, Amazon’s IMDb TV makes The Hunger Games franchise and other titles available for free without a Prime membership this September. Below, see the full roundup of what’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV this month.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

September 1



(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 3

*Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 10

*The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 17

*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

*Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 24

*Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

September 1

Banacek S1-2

McCloud S1-7

McMillan & Wife S1-6

New Tricks S1-12

The Return of Sam McCloud

The Rockford Files S1-6

12 Rounds

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

American Hustle

Begin Again

Biutiful

Bring It on Again

Cedar Rapids

Clue

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Escape Plan

Exodus: Gods and Kings

How to Be a Latin Lover

Interrogation

Killers (2010)

L.A. Confidential

Marley & Me

Monster Family

Mortdecai

Mystery Men

Need for Speed

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious

People Like Us

Robin Hood

Spy Who Dumped Me

Super Troopers 2

The Artist

The House Bunny

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

The Walk

This Means War

Undercover Brother

Victor Frankenstein

What’s Your Number?

September 10

*Pretty Hard Cases– IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

September 14

Searching (2018)

September 15

Weeds S1-8

September 16

As Above, So Below

September 25

Despicable Me 2

September 27

Sorry to Bother You