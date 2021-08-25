‘Archer,’ Remembering John Ritter and Charley Pride, The Bob Ross Legacy, Double the TV ‘Horror’

The animated spy spoof Archer returns for its 12th season, the last featuring the great Jessica Walter as the formidable Malory Archer. ABC’s Superstar pays tribute to John Ritter, and a CMT Giants concert salutes country great Charley Pride. A Netflix documentary explores the unsavory world behind the late painter Bob Ross’ gentle legacy. A new season of American Horror Story promises a Double Feature of fright. A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

FXX

Archer

Season Premiere 10/9c

A dozen seasons in, the wayward spies of the much-loved animated comedy Archer are feeling left behind, not even getting the credit they deserve for saving the world because they lack a brand identity. Or so these “dinosaurs” are told by marketing upstarts, who inform them that the “old-school spy model” doesn’t work anymore. In back-to-back episodes that mark the final season for the late, great Jessica Walter (Arrested Development) as the voice of boozy boss lady Malory Archer, the team competes as much against spy conglomerates like IIA (International Intelligence Agency) as they do the bad guys. What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén and Kayvan Novak guest in the first episode. In the second, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and his Agency join their new financial backer on a team-building mission that’s hijacked by environmental terrorists before their luxury plane even gets off the ground.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Superstar

Special 10/9c

John Ritter, the beloved TV actor and comedian (Three’s Company), is remembered by family (actor son Jason, first wife Nancy and widow Amy Yasbeck) and colleagues (Suzanne Somers, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler) in a profile of a career cut suddenly short at 54 by aortic dissection. Archival ABC News footage, including his interview with Barbara Walters, and family home videos round out the hour.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

CMT Giants: Charley Pride

Special 9/8c

The groundbreaking country-music star, who died last December at 86, gets a musical salute in a 90-minute special featuring top Nashville talent performing his iconic hits. The all-star roster includes Garth Brooks, Wynonna, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, and his son Dion Pride. Among those sharing memories of the pioneering Black musician are Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Nolan Ryan, Neal McCoy, and Pride’s wife Rozene Pride.

Courtesy of Netflix

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Documentary Premiere

Few things are more satisfying than the happy accident of stumbling across a half-hour on PBS or online of The Joy of Painting, being lulled and hypnotized by the dulcet tones of Bob Ross as the bushy-haired artist guides us through the creation of an idyllic landscape. The roughly 400 episodes he filmed from 1983-94, before his untimely death in 1995, are quite the legacy, and a new documentary explores the dark side of the story, with allegations that his business partners schemed to control his fortune and illegally license his likeness. (I now feel bad about buying that Bob Ross chia pet as a gag gift.)

FX

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Season Premiere 10/9c

As usual, mystery surrounds a new season of Ryan Murphy’s graphic horror franchise, this time teasing two distinct parts: one set by the sea (Red Tide), the other in the desert (Death Valley). Clues to the first have been appearing this week in an audio drama (on AHS’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels) styled like a late-night radio show. Finn Wittrock stars as a struggling writer who moves his pregnant wife and daughter to the beach community of Provincetown for the winter off-season. What are the odds he won’t get the peace he’s hoping for? The cast includes such past Horror stars as Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Frances Conroy, and Billie Lourd, with former Home Alone child star Macaulay Culkin getting in on the spooky action.

