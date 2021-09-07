Brandy on Why the Women of ‘Queens’ & ‘Their Friendship’ Will Hook You

Throw on Your bedazzled jean jackets. The (fictional) ’90s rap group Nasty Bitches reunites in the redemption story, Queens, which features original music, choice fashion flashbacks, and four ladies to root for.

“When I read the script, I was in tears,” says star Brandy, whose real-life success in that decade includes a Grammy for “The Boy Is Mine.” “I love singing, I love rapping, but it’s the women and their friendship [that hooked me].”

Twenty years after their breakup, the ladies find themselves with a chance to perform at the BET Awards after a hot young artist, Lil Muffin (Pepi Sonuga), samples their signature track. Single mother Naomi (Brandy), aka Xplicit Lyrics, is now a talented but struggling solo artist. Brianna/Professor Sex (fellow chart-topper Eve) is a mom of five whose marriage isn’t what she thought it was. Jill/Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton, a former member of the pop trio 3LW) is a devout churchgoer with a secret. And Valeria/Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) is a morning show host who still makes headlines.

The reunion opens old wounds — involving the group’s former manager, Eric (Taylor Selé) — but the performance is spectacular. Cue a comeback, and, no doubt, more drama.

If anyone can relate to Naomi’s resilience, it’s Brandy. “Throughout the years, I’ve been in and out of the industry,” says the singer-actress, who co-starred on Fox’s recent musical drama Star. “I never gave up. I always came back. And you can see she’s that kind of person.”

Queens, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, 10/9c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.