With the fall 2021 TV season set to kick off at the end of September, we’re already gearing up for the new shows coming our way — and if you’re a fan of dramas, you’re especially going to love the offerings. (ABC and CBS each have a half-hour comedy debuting, The Wonder Years and Ghosts respectively.)

CBS has spinoffs of established franchises set for September and October, and if you’ve missed seeing some of the original CSI, you’ll want to tune in for one of them. NBC is asking the question “What if?” in its new drama Ordinary Joe, while The CW is tackling time travel and disappearing people with 4400. Plus, Fox’s Our Kind of People features familiar faces from medical dramas.

Scroll down to take a look at the teasers and trailers released so far for the new fall 2021 shows.

ABC

The Wonder Years (Wednesday, September 22, 8:30/7:30c)

Inspired by the 1980s and ’90s series, this coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s offers a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through 12-year-old Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams). “With the wisdom of his adult years [Don Cheadle, narrating], Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their ‘wonder years’ in a turbulent time,” according to the description.

It also stars Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Queens (Tuesday, October 19, 10/9c)

In this drama, four women, who were legends in the hip-hop world in the ’90s, reunite in their 40s to recapture their fame and swagger. (It will feature original music performed by the stars.)

It stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i (Monday, September 20, 10/9c)

The newest NCIS spinoff follows the Pearl Harbor team, led by the first female Special Agent in Charge, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). She has thrived and risen through the ranks due to her confidence and strategy, even as the system pushed back at every step. She and her team of specialists balance duty to family and country with their investigations of high-stake. crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the island paradise’s mysteries.

The series also stars Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

FBI: International (Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c)

The third FBI series follows the bureau’s International Fly Team, led by Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Their headquarters may be in Prague, but the agents travel the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens — without guns. They must rely on intelligence, quick thinking, and pure brawn. (Its regular time period is 9/8c, beginning on September 28.)

The team also includes Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.

CSI: Vegas (Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c)

CSI‘s Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham) return to help the new team of investigators, led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), when a threat could bring down the Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers.

It also stars Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez.

Ghosts (Thursday, October 7, 9/8c)

The comedy follows freelance journalist Samantha (Rose McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast and learn it’s home to the many spirits of deceased residents. Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

It also stars Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty.

Fox

The Big Leap (Monday, September 20, 9/8c)

It follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters trying to change their lives by joining a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of Swan Lake.

The series stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow.

Our Kind of People (Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c)

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, it follows a strong-willed, single mom who sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line highlighting the innate, natural beauty of Black women. However, she discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that turns her world upside-down and shakes up the community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard forever.

It stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright.

Alter Ego (Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c)

In this first-of-its-kind singing competition, singers from all walks of life set out to become the stars they’ve always wanted to be … while performing as their dream avatars. Judges include Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am., with Rocsi Diaz hosting.

NBC

Ordinary Joe (Monday, September 20, 10/9c)

This drama follows Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk), whose story diverges into three from a decision he makes at his college graduation. What follows are different careers, relationships, and family lives that show the unexpected ways things can change and stay the same.

It also stars Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, and Charlie Barnett.

La Brea (Tuesday, September 28, 9/8c)

The adventure begins with a massive sinkhole opening in the middle of Los Angeles — and the hundreds of people who fall in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land. Meanwhile, everyone else must figure out what happened. At the center of it is a family torn apart by the disaster trying to find a way back together.

It stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

The CW

Legends of the Hidden Temple (Sunday, October 10, 8/7c)

The supersized, adult version of the Nickelodeon series features tougher challenges and bigger prizes. Elements from the original returning include: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and the iconic team names (“Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys”). Each episode begins with five teams, but only one will be able to enter Olmec’s Temple and hopefully avoid the Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

4400 (Monday, October 25, 9/8c)

In this drama, 4400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace … only to return to Detroit, MI, without aging a day and with no memory of what happened. The government tries to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story of these time travelers, who now have a few “upgrades” and have to figure out why they were brought back.

It stars Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Autumn Best, and Amarr Wooten.