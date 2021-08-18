‘Landscapers’: HBO Releases First Look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis (PHOTOS)

A seemingly ordinary British couple becomes the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham in the new HBO limited series Landscapers, and the first photos certainly fit that description.

Olivia Colman (The Crown) and David Thewlis (Fargo) star as that couple, in the series inspired by real events (the Mansfield Murders of 1998), and the images released paint quite the picture of what we should expect. It’s easy to see why HBO describes it as an “exhilarating and darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy.” Check out the photos above and below to see as the couple goes from smiles to looking a bit more grim.

Will Sharpe directed the limited series created and written by debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Landscapers‘ cast also includes Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, Karl Johnson, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby.

The limited series is produced by SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for SISTER, Sinclair and Colman for South of the River Pictures, and Sharpe. Katie Carpenter is a producer.

As with other HBO shows, it will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Landscapers, TBA, HBO