‘God Friended Me’ Reunion! Brandon Micheal Hall Joins ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father is staging a mini God Friended Me reunion as Brandon Micheal Hall joins the cast in a recurring role.

Hall will join former God Friended Me costar Suraj Sharma in the highly-anticipated series which also features Hilary Duff (Younger), Chris Lowell (GLOW), Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Tom Ainsley (The Royals).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walk-Up Company (@thewalkupco)

According to Deadline, Hall will appear opposite Duff’s Sophie as Ian, a “handsome, smart, funny” guy who matches with her on Tinder. The show will see the characters meet for the first time in person after matching on the dating app.

As fans of God Friended Me will recall, Hall played Miles Finer, a young skeptic whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request from God on Facebook. Sharma played Rakesh, Miles’ best friend and coworker.

In the new series from This Is Us duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the story follows Duff’s Sophie as she tells her son about how she met his father in the age of dating apps and trying to figure herself out.

The new title will follow Duff’s character Sophie as she tells her son about how she met his father. Most of the show’s action will be set in 2021 as Sophie and her friends attempt to figure out who they are and what they want from life in the age of dating apps.

The series order includes a 10-episode run, but it’s unclear whether Hall will appear in every installment at this time. Aptaker and Berger’s production company The Walk-Up Company teased the show’s start with Hall in a behind-the-scenes shot shared to Instagram. Check it out above, and don’t miss How I Met Your Father when it eventually arrives on Hulu.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu