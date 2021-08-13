Surprise! Netflix Releases First Four Episodes of ‘Grace And Frankie’ Season 7 (VIDEO)

Grace and Frankie fans are in for a treat this Friday as Netflix has dropped the first four episodes of the seventh and final season.

The show’s stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, broke the news in a special video message (watch below). “The first four episodes of Season 7 are out now!” Tomlin announces. “But don’t worry, there’s plenty more to come,” promises Fonda, “We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season.” Tomlin jokes that she wanted to give fans Del Taco gift cards instead.

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9A — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2021

Production on the seventh season shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, though the first four episodes were already wrapped. Filming is now back underway on the 16-episode season, which is set to make Grace and Frankie the longest-running Netflix original series ever, in both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, the comedy stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, all of whom are returning for this upcoming final season.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris once again serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside exec producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Fonda and Tomlin will also exec produce.

The series premiered in May 2015 and has gone on to received five Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. The show revolves around Grace Hanson (Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Tomlin), two unlikely friends who are brought together after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and plan to get married.

