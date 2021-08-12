Matt Amodio Becomes ‘Jeopardy!’s Third Biggest Winner Ever

Jeopardy!‘s ongoing champion Matt Amodio is continuing his winning streak and setting a new record for himself after his 17th successful game.

The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut has become Jeopardy!‘s third all-time earner for regular games. His spot on the exclusive list puts him right behind Greatest of All Time competitors James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings who set records during their respective runs.

Amodio’s winnings now total $547, 600 with quite a ways to go in order to beat out Jennings and Holzhauer. During Jennings’ run, he set the all-time record with $2,520,700 and Holzhauer came close to overtaking that record with his winnings of $2,462,216.

Originally from Medina, Ohio, Amodio is just as surprised and thrilled by his success on the show as fans who are rooting for him. “The show has had so many brilliant people [on it],” he said of the record-setters that came before him. “I’m honored to be thought of as even close to them.”

Amodio’s win will bring him to Friday’s Season 37 finale as he attempts to win his 18th game. If the player does prove successful, he’d return for the show’s 38th season which will see executive producer Mike Richards step into the hosting permanent hosting position.

Don’t miss the must-see game, catch Amodio as he competes against Chicago’s Nicolle Neulist and Houston’s Eric Shi under the direction of guest host Joe Buck.

