‘Jeopardy!’: Who Should Have Hosted the Game Show? (POLL)

Major decisions about the future of Jeopardy! have officially been made as Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik are set to share hosting duties in succession to the late great Alex Trebek.

The game show’s executive producer and Big Bang Theory star were selected following their guest hosting gigs, beating out several others for the coveted position with Bialik taking on primetime and Richards helming syndicated shows.

But fans of the game show have varying opinions on the decision. Throughout Season 37’s laundry list of guest hosts, viewers have rooted for their favorites, and while Bialik was a front-runner in our reader poll, Richards wasn’t even in the Top 3.

Along with Bialik and Richards, Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Buzzy Cohen, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck all brought their own flair to the Jeopardy! stage, making us wonder who should have really hosted the show.

Now that all of the guests have appeared, it’s easier to select favorites whether they appeared early on or later in the game. Should two people have been given the gig? Were Richards and Bialik the right choice? These are all questions only the fans can answer.

Below, we want to hear from you. Let us know who should have hosted the game and sound off in the comments section.

