Surprise! ‘Jeopardy!’ Has 2 New Hosts: Mike Richards & Mayim Bialik

This news is a true daily double as Jeopardy! has officially announced its new permanent hosts. Yes, hosts. Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will split duties on the long-running game show.

Richards will take over at the helm of Jeopardy!‘s daily syndicated format, stepping into the role previously held by the late great Alex Trebek. Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory‘s Bialik is set to host the show in a limited capacity taking on primetime specials and spin-offs.

Bialik will serve as the host of Jeopardy!‘s newly-announced tournament Jeopardy! National College Championship which will air on ABC in 2022. The two previously acted as guest hosts following Trebek’s death, and beat out a long list of big names for the gig.

Among the guest hosts who served alongside Richards and Bialik are Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Buzzy Cohen, and Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.