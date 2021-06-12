Who Is Your Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far? (POLL)

The new year has been one big Jeopardy! audition as guest host after guest host stands where Alex Trebek once did.

Filling the shoes of the beloved host is no easy task, but some have risen to the challenge better than others. Viewers have shared their opinions each couple of weeks to weigh in on how the latest guest is doing as opposed to previous guests.

The long list of stand-in hosts has included longtime champ Ken Jennings, executive producer Mike Richards, former Today anchor Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, footballer Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Tournament of Champions vet Buzzy Cohen, and The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik.

There are some more who have yet to take the Jeopardy! stage before Season 37 ends as Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck line up to follow the guest hosts who came before them.

Before they make their appearances though, we want to know who your favorite guest host has been so far. Let us know your thoughts in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

