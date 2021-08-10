‘Echoes’ Adds Daniel Sunjata as Another Complication in the Twins’ Lives

When twins swap lives, it is bound to make things complicated — as it surely will in the new Netflix psychological thriller Echoes. And it sounds like one of the sisters’ husbands in the series is going to add to those complications.

Daniel Sunjata has joined Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in the upcoming limited series, Deadline reports. He’ll play Charlie Davenport, the spouse of one of the twins played by Monaghan, Gina. He’s “the quintessential Los Angeles psychotherapist” and described as “empathetic, charismatic with an intellect to match.”

Charles “finds himself caught in the undertow of [Gina’s] deep connection to twin Leni,” his character description continues. “But he has a hidden dimension as well. One that will complicate both sisters’ lives.”

The seven-episode Echoes follows twins Leni and Gina who have a dangerous secret. They’ve been secretly swapping lives ever since they were children and now have a double-life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child. But everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the women goes missing.

As was previously announced, Bomer will be playing Leni’s husband, Jack Beck. He’s the boy-next-door with a successful veterinary practice and is the kind of husband everyone wishes they had. But when Leni disappears, he has the most to lose from her secret life coming to light.

Sunjata’s TV credits include Prodigal Son, Manifest, Happy!, and Animal Kingdom. He’ll also be a series regular in the upcoming second season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Echoes is created and written by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as co-showrunners. Gazy, Yorkey, and Peeples serve as executive producers along with Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Echoes, TBA, Netflix