Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 15-21.

Just like summer’s heating up, so is TV right now. Just look at the top two shows on our list this week. The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premieres (August 21 on HBO) and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war. And Better Call Saul (remaining at #2, just like last week) wraps up its six-season run (August 15 on AMC), likely ending the world started in Breaking Bad.

Over on streaming, Marvel’s latest, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 18 on Disney+), tells Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) journey navigating life as a super-powered lawyer who takes on superhuman-related legal cases. And while Maslany may be playing just one character this time, Michelle Monaghan is taking on two, starring as twins who swap lives, only for everything to get very messy after one goes missing in Netflix’s Echoes (August 19). Over on HBO Max, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin wraps up its first season (August 18) and A’s identity is just one of the many questions it has to answer.

Also premiering on streaming this week are comedies on Apple TV+ and Amazon Freevee on August 19. Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters, bound together by the premature deaths of their parents and the promises they made to always protect each other. Meanwhile, in Sprung, featuring a Raising Hope reunion for creator Greg Garcia and stars Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton, a group of formerly incarcerated people band together to use their criminal expertise for good.

Also returning to our list from last week are Tales of the Walking Dead (was #1) and Chesapeake Shores (was #7).