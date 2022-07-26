‘Echoes’ Trailer Throws Twins’ Double Life Into Chaos (VIDEO)

“I know everything,” someone warns in the trailer for Echoes, and we’d like to find out what that is because this Netflix series looks so trippy, we need all the answers we can get ASAP!

The trailer introduces us to the twins played by Michelle Monaghan, Leni and Gina, just as one of them (Leni) goes missing. “She may have been taken,” her husband, Jack (Matt Bomer) says. Then, a horse shows up with blood on it.

Gina also wonders if there was something “wrong” between Leni and Jack. “What did she say to you?” he asks, which strongly implies there was. But is that the reason for her disappearance? What do the members of the family know that no one else does? What’s the deal with the “you get both lives, choose,” written in a book? And what happened to Leni? Watch the trailer above for more.

The seven-episode limited series drops on Netflix on Friday, August 19. The mystery thriller follows identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, they have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Echoes also stars Daniel Sunjata (as Gina’s husband Charlie), Ali Stroker (as Leni and Gina’s sister Claudia), Karen Robinson (as Sheriff Louise Floss), Rosanny Zayas (as Deputy Paula Martinez), Michael O’Neill (as Leni and Gina’s father Victor), Celia Weston (as Grandma Georgia Taylor), Gable Swanlund (as Leni and Jack’s daughter Mathilda), Tyner Rushing (as Leni and Gina’s mother Maria), Hazel and Ginger Mason (as young Leni and Gina), Alise Willis (as Leni’s best friend Meg), and Maddie Nichols (as Mathilda’s babysitter Natasha).

Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Vanessa Gazy serves as an executive producer, creator, and writer. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produce.

Echoes, Series Premiere, Friday, August 19, Netflix