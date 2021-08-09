‘Midnight Mass’: Horror Comes to Crockett Island in First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Midnight Mass, Netflix, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Rahul Kohli
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX ; COURTESY OF NETFLIX; EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Mike Flanagan is back and bringing more horror to Netflix with his latest series Midnight Mass. Premiering Friday, September 24, the show’s first trailer and photos are setting up plenty of drama in the small community of Crockett Island.

Midnight Mass tells the story of existing divisions that are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). Upon Father Paul’s arrival, a series of unexplainable and seemingly miraculous events unfold.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor': 13 Times Flora & Miles Weren't ThemselvesSee Also

'The Haunting of Bly Manor': 13 Times Flora & Miles Weren't Themselves

From Miles' smoking habit to Flora sleepwalking.

The events stir up a renewed religious fervor, but do these miracles come at a price? It’s a question this intriguing new tale sets up. As fans of Flanagan know, the creator is responsible for Netflix’s other horror hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

This time around plenty of familiar faces pop up as Flanagan re-teams with former Haunting stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, and Alex Essoe. Other cast members include Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Kristin Lehman, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco.

Midnight Mass Mike Flanagan Netflix

(Credit: Netflix)

The seven-episode limited series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Along with the trailer, and first look images, Flanagan also revealed Midnight Mass is his “favorite project so far” in a candid letter to fans (seen above).

Catch the riveting trailer and get a peek at all of the characters with the photos, below, and don’t miss Midnight Mass when it arrives on Netflix this fall.

Midnight Mass, Series Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix

Midnight Mass, Netflix, Kate Siegel
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

The fear in Kate Siegel’s eyes is clear in this first look at the actress’s character Erin Greene. Siegel previously collaborated with real-life hubby Flanagan in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor among others.

Midnight Mass, Zach Gilford, Netflix
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Zach Gilford plays Riley Flynn, one of Crockett Island’s disgraced residents who returns home.

Midnight Mass, Hamish Linklater Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

Hamish Linklater is the charismatic priest, Father Paul, in the upcoming series.

Samantha Sloyan Midnight Mass Netflix
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Samantha Sloyan gives off suspicious vibes as Bev Keane in this first look photo.

Midnight Mass, Rahul Kohli Robert Longstreet, Netflix
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Hill House‘s Robert Longstreet is in anguish as Joe Collie while Sheriff Hassan, played by Bly Manor‘s Rahul Kohli stands by.

Midnight Mass, Kristin Lehman Henry Thomas, Netflix
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Kristin Lehman and Haunting alum Henry Thomas portray Annie and Ed Flynn in the drama.

Midnight Mass, Annabeth Gish Hamish Linklater Samantha Sloyan
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Annabeth Gish’s Dr. Sarah Gunning gives Father Paul (Linklater) an exam as Bev Keane (Sloyan) watches on.

Midnight Mass, Annabeth Gish, Alex Essoe, Kate Siegel, Netflix
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Siegel’s Erin Greene leads a candlelit vigil that includes Gish’s Dr. Gunning among others.

Midnight Mass, Louis Moffat, Igby Rigney, Rahul Abburi
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Louis Moffat plays Ooker, Igby Rigney portrays Warren Flynn, and Rahul Abburi appears as Ali Hassan in this spooky image.

Midnight Mass

Annabeth Gish

Hamish Linklater

Henry Thomas

Kate Siegel

Mike Flanagan

Rahul Kohli

Zach Gilford