‘Midnight Mass’: Horror Comes to Crockett Island in First Look (PHOTOS)

Mike Flanagan is back and bringing more horror to Netflix with his latest series Midnight Mass. Premiering Friday, September 24, the show’s first trailer and photos are setting up plenty of drama in the small community of Crockett Island.

Midnight Mass tells the story of existing divisions that are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). Upon Father Paul’s arrival, a series of unexplainable and seemingly miraculous events unfold.

The events stir up a renewed religious fervor, but do these miracles come at a price? It’s a question this intriguing new tale sets up. As fans of Flanagan know, the creator is responsible for Netflix’s other horror hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

This time around plenty of familiar faces pop up as Flanagan re-teams with former Haunting stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, and Alex Essoe. Other cast members include Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Kristin Lehman, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco.

The seven-episode limited series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Along with the trailer, and first look images, Flanagan also revealed Midnight Mass is his “favorite project so far” in a candid letter to fans (seen above).

Catch the riveting trailer and get a peek at all of the characters with the photos, below, and don’t miss Midnight Mass when it arrives on Netflix this fall.

Midnight Mass, Series Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix